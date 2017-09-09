Leonardo DiCaprio Catching a Cab in NYC Pictures
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio is having what I like to call "the Summer of Me," which basically means he's putting himself first to indulge and enjoy the hell out of life. So far this Summer we've seen him invent a fun new way to carry a bag, creatively wrap a towel around his lovely body, vacation with BFF Kate Winslet, and vape in the sunshine, but his latest outing is honestly our favorite of them all. The actor was spotted having a boys' day out in New York City on Thursday with his friend Lukas Haas. Not only did the pair have an actual race to see who could catch a cab first, but Leo also had Lukas take photos of him outside a yogurt shop (maybe Leo has a secret street style Instagram account we don't know about?). These pictures will make you way too happy, so do yourself a favor and look at them multiple times.