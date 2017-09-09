 Skip Nav
Rihanna
Rihanna Lets Her Boobs Fly Free After Vowing to Embrace Them "Before They Go South"
Bette Midler
Relive the Moment Bette Midler Dusted Off Her Winifred Sanderson Costume From Hocus Pocus
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio is having what I like to call "the Summer of Me," which basically means he's putting himself first to indulge and enjoy the hell out of life. So far this Summer we've seen him invent a fun new way to carry a bag, creatively wrap a towel around his lovely body, vacation with BFF Kate Winslet, and vape in the sunshine, but his latest outing is honestly our favorite of them all. The actor was spotted having a boys' day out in New York City on Thursday with his friend Lukas Haas. Not only did the pair have an actual race to see who could catch a cab first, but Leo also had Lukas take photos of him outside a yogurt shop (maybe Leo has a secret street style Instagram account we don't know about?). These pictures will make you way too happy, so do yourself a favor and look at them multiple times.

Related
25 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Gave You Stomach Cramps From Laughing Too Hard

May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
May We All One Day Be as Happy as Leo Blissfully Running to Catch a Cab in NYC
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HumorLeonardo DiCaprio
Join The Conversation
Leonardo DiCaprio
You'll Want to Jump Right Into Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap While He Lounges Poolside in Malibu
by Caitlin Hacker
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to Pope Francis Video
Viral Videos
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to the Pope Will Do Ungodly Things to Your Body
by Brittney Stephens
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet by the Pool in St.-Tropez
Shirtless
Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio Serves Poolside Glamour With Kate Winslet in St.-Tropez
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Friendship
Celebrity Friendships
Kate and Leo's Epic Friendship in Their Own Words
by Lauren Turner
Sexy Halloween Costumes Gone Wrong
Humor
From Infants to Corn Cobs — Sexy Halloween Costumes That Just Aren't Sexy
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds