 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
Katy Perry
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments
The Royals
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Times Leonardo DiCaprio Gave You Stomach Cramps From Laughing Too Hard

For being such a serious actor, Leonardo DiCaprio sure knows how to make us laugh. When he's not bum-rushing pal Jonah Hill on the streets of NYC or tying a plastic bag on his belt loop for safekeeping, he's texting Jennifer Lopez about the club and fashioning himself a Project Runway-worthy beach towel look. Here are 25 times Leo made you laugh, even though we highly doubt he meant to.

Related
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Just a Regular Guy, and Here Is Solid Proof

When He Went Hands-Free After a Shopping Trip
When He Graciously Gave Directions to This Unsuspecting Elderly Couple
When He Bum-Rushed Jonah Hill on the Street Pretending to Be a Fan
When He Forgot He Had His Sunglasses Before Jumping Into the Ocean
When He Danced Like This at Coachella
When Lady Gaga Bumped Into Him and He Gave This Iconic Reaction
When He Crushed the Competition With This Project Runway-Worthy Beach Towel Design
When He Looked Both Ways Across the Street Like This
When He Made This "Giiirrrlll" Face While Checking His Phone
When He Gave Maggie Smith a Smooch on the BAFTA Kiss Cam
When He Was Lounging Shirtless by the Pool but All We Could Notice Was How Small His Feet Look
When He Made This Cute Little Rabbit Pose Before Diving Into the Ocean While Flyboarding
When He Looked Like This Before Kitesurfing — So Adventurous!
When He Got Put on Instagram Boyfriend Duty
When He Practiced His Karate (?) Moves Aboard a Yacht in St.-Tropez
When We Had to Play "Where's Waldo?" to Find Him at the French Open
When He Leaned on This Pole and Contemplated Which Victoria's Secret Model to Date Next
When He Looked Like a Lady of Leisure After a 9 A.M. Yoga Class and 10 A.M. Sephora Run
When He Smoothed His Hair Back on the Red Carpet
When He Re-Created Rodin's "The Thinker"
When He Texted Jennifer Lopez About Going Out "Tonight, Boo Boo, Club-Wise"
When He Literally Rode on a Boat Called "Big Bang"
When He Literally Banged This Big Drum in Japan
When He Had No Apologies — Because He's Leonardo F*cking DiCaprio
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Leonardo DiCaprio Shirtless PicturesHumorLeonardo DiCaprio
Join The Conversation
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Dating Yet Another Model
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Friendship
Celebrity Friendships
Kate and Leo's Epic Friendship in Their Own Words
by Lauren Turner
Funny Photos of Destructive Kids
Humor
25 Images That Will Make You Feel Better About Your Kids Today
by Denise Stirk
Drawing Illusion Game
Humor
Can You Tell Which of These Items Is Actually a Drawing?
by Marina Liao
Who Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated?
Leonardo DiCaprio
A Not-So-Brief History of All the Ladies Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds