Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable

Linkin Park Carpool Karaoke With Chester Bennington

Linkin Park Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington by Releasing Their Carpool Karaoke Episode

Chester Bennington died by suicide in July, but his memory still lives on through his loved ones. On Thursday, Linkin Park paid tribute to their bandmate by posting the 24-minute Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode they filmed with him a week before his death. Not only does the band sing some of their biggest hits alongside comedian Ken Jeong, but there is also a sweet moment at the 8:05 mark when Chester gushes about his kids and how he hopes "they find something they are passionate about." Watch the video above.

This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
