 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Celebrity Facts
12 Major Tragedies That Befell the Kennedys
Celebrity Couples
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Lionel Richie Talks About Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick went public with their romance last month, and the relationship is stressing out the 19-year-old model's dear old dad, music superstar Lionel Richie. "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," the singer told Us Weekly on Wednesday. When asked if he was happy for Sofia and the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, he quipped, "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

Related
Sofia Richie Had Kardashian Connections Way Before She Started Dating Scott Disick

Sofia and Scott made their romance social media official in late September, when the dad of three shared lovey-dovey photos of the two in Miami. They were then photographed in Mexico, showing PDA while riding jet skis together. Hang in there, Lionel!

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesSofia RichieScott DisickCelebrity KidsLionel Richie
Entertainment Video
Celebs Reveal Their Favorite Outfits Growing Up on the Met Gala Red Carpet
by Lindsay Miller
Sofia Richie's Style
Sofia Richie
20 Reasons the Fashion World Better Look Out For Sofia Richie
by Sarah Wasilak
Pictures of Macklemore's Daughter
Celebrity Kids
The Sweetest Photos of Macklemore's Daughter That Will Make You Smile Like a Weirdo
by Caitlin Hacker
Ryan Gosling Talking About Daughter on Jimmy Kimmel 2017
Celebrity Kids
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Inappropriate Thing His Daughter Learned During Her First Trip to NYC
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne Cannes Tweet About Scott Disick
Cannes Film Festival
Bella Thorne Says Cannes "Isn't For Her" After Scott Disick Moves on From Their PDA Session
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds