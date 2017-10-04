Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick went public with their romance last month, and the relationship is stressing out the 19-year-old model's dear old dad, music superstar Lionel Richie. "Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," the singer told Us Weekly on Wednesday. When asked if he was happy for Sofia and the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, he quipped, "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"



Sofia and Scott made their romance social media official in late September, when the dad of three shared lovey-dovey photos of the two in Miami. They were then photographed in Mexico, showing PDA while riding jet skis together. Hang in there, Lionel!