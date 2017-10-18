 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Soars High Above London While Filming Her New Music Video
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single, Magical Time We've Heard Luke Evans Sing

Luke Evans is pretty much a real-life Gaston, except he's nice and doesn't eat raw eggs or have antlers throughout every part of his house — or so we think. He can pretty much do it all, though, which is exactly what LeFou sings about in Beauty and the Beast when talking about his BFF.

Even though Luke has made a major name for himself as an actor, appearing in the Hobbit trilogy, the Fast & Furious franchise (in three films thus far as Owen), and The Girl on the Train, the Welsh actor is actually a song and dance man . . . mostly song. If you've seen Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast film, then you know Luke can sing, but we bet you didn't know that singing is actually what got him into show business in the first place.

Back in 2016, Luke appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, and told the audience all about his musical background. He revealed that when he was 16 years old, he left school and began taking singing lessons. This eventually led to him auditioning for the London Studio Centre and winning a scholarship, which gave him a chance to become a professional singer.

"I've sung all my life. It's all I ever wanted to do was sing," Luke told the talk-show host at the time. When he won the scholarship in London, it changed everything. "At that point I was doing it for myself," he explained about life before his musical education. "Then I started singing and I did musical theater in the West End for nine years." Long story short, Luke was made for playing Gaston based on his theater background, which included performing in shows like Rent in London for years.

The best part about Luke's love of singing is that even when he's not in a musical movie, he is belting out tunes wherever he goes — sometimes on talk shows, sometimes at movie premieres. We've rounded up Luke's best music moments — not including his onscreen musical brilliance as Gaston — for you to sing along to and gush over. You're welcome!

The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Jonathan Ross Show
Beauty and the Beast Press Event
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Hobbit Con
On Set
Shanghai Comic Con, Day 1
Shanghai Comic Con, Day 2
The Jonathan Ross Show . . . Again
Fast & Furious 6 Premiere
Beauty and the Beast Press Conference
Cast Interview For The Hobbit
Charity Event at the Lyric Theater
Beauty and the Beast Premiere
Josh Gad's Birthday
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Luke EvansMusic
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Emotional Cover of "Hallelujah" Will Give You Goosebumps
by Terry Carter
Lady Gaga and Madonna's Feud
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
by Ryan Roschke
Disney Halloween Songs
Spotify
This Is Halloween, Disney Style! 12 Songs That Will Put You in the Festive Spirit
by Tara Block
2017 Love Songs
Spotify
40 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017
by Tara Block
The Best Kendrick Lamar Verses, According to Kendrick Lamar
Music
The Best Kendrick Lamar Verses, According to Kendrick Lamar
by Sen Ayané
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds