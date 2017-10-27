 Skip Nav
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Kelly Ripa
Without a Doubt, Kelly Ripa Is the Queen of Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

Mandy Moore's Quotes About Mom and Brothers Coming Out

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Mom and 2 Brothers Coming Out: "Nobody Is Hiding Who They Are"

Mandy Moore makes us openly weep every week with her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, and it turns out that her onscreen brood reminds her a lot of her real-life family. The actress, who is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, opened up to People about her nontraditional family dynamics. Mandy was 23 years old when her mother left her father for another woman, and both of her brothers are gay. "[We're] extraordinarily close," she said. "Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you, and I celebrate that."

Related
This Is Us Obsessing Over Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore's Sweet Friendship

Mandy also revealed that when it comes to intolerance, she feels "a certain amount of protectiveness" and "won't stand for that." "I feel like we're at a time in our culture when we're able to have a much more open dialogue," she continued. "I'm encouraged and excited that eventually we're going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won't factor in anymore. I think we're inching closer to that."

Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsMandy Moore
Celebrity Interviews
Kelly Ripa Chokes Up While Talking About Her Son's Dyslexia, Makes Ryan Seacrest Cry
by Monica Sisavat
Mila Kunis Talks About Her Relationship With Ashton Kutcher
Celebrity Interviews
Mila Kunis Had the Most Honest Response When Asked If Ashton Kutcher Annoys Her
by Terry Carter
Mandy Moore Beauty Interview 2017
Mandy Moore
The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Sam Smith Talks About Being in a Relationship on Ellen 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Sam Smith Confirms He's in a Relationship After Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn
by Monica Sisavat
Mandy Moore at the 2017 Emmys
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flies Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds