 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Paris Jackson
Paris and Prince Jackson Show Off Their Tight Sibling Bond by Holding Hands on the Red Carpet
Colton Haynes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

How Did Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Meet?

Mandy Moore Reveals the Cute Way She Met Her Fiancé, and You'll Want to Copy It

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Mandy Moore has been dating Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2015, and the two recently got engaged. For the most part, the couple have been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight (they still have yet to make their red carpet debut), but Mandy recently started opening up about how their romance came to be. In an interview with People this week, the This Is Us actress revealed the cute way she met her now-fiancé. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," Mandy said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

Related
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)

During the time when Taylor was away on tour and Mandy was shooting This Is Us in LA, the actress revealed they "spent hours FaceTiming each other" and "fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything." Mandy also couldn't help but gush about the way Taylor treats her, saying, "I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together." Aw!

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesMandy Moore
Celebrity Interviews
Mila Kunis Had the Most Honest Response When Asked If Ashton Kutcher Annoys Her
by Terry Carter
Mandy Moore Quotes About Engagement September 2017
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Breaks Her Silence on Taylor Goldsmith Engagement: "This Is My Second Go-Round"
by Monica Sisavat
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moving in Together?
The Royals
The Major Milestone Harry and Meghan Could Be Hitting in Their Relationship Next Month
by Monica Sisavat
Mandy Moore Beauty Interview 2017
Mandy Moore
The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor in Philadelphia 2017
Celebrity PDA
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Week a Little Less Blue
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds