Mandy Moore Reveals the Cute Way She Met Her Fiancé, and You'll Want to Copy It

Mandy Moore has been dating Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2015, and the two recently got engaged. For the most part, the couple have been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight (they still have yet to make their red carpet debut), but Mandy recently started opening up about how their romance came to be. In an interview with People this week, the This Is Us actress revealed the cute way she met her now-fiancé. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," Mandy said. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

During the time when Taylor was away on tour and Mandy was shooting This Is Us in LA, the actress revealed they "spent hours FaceTiming each other" and "fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything." Mandy also couldn't help but gush about the way Taylor treats her, saying, "I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together." Aw!