Matthew McConaughey Spent His 48th Birthday Delivering Turkeys to Those in Need

A post shared by Jared Ricardo (@jaredricardo) on

Matthew McConaughey rang in his 48th birthday last week, and the Oscar winner was in the mood to help others rather than help himself to cake and ice cream. Matthew shared a Facebook live video while visiting the Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where he surprised a group of 250 volunteers to help them deliver 4,500 turkeys to local residents. A creative director of the bourbon brand since 2016, Matthew's good deed was part of the company's "Wild Turkey Gives Back" initiative, which aims to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

"Thank you for being here and giving up your Saturday for this," Matthew told volunteers in the video, before thanking Butterball for donating the turkeys. "We believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more you're going to create in your life to be thankful for." Hear, hear!

