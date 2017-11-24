 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle Is Spotted In London as Bets are Closed on a Royal Engagement
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
Celebrity Kids
Breaking Down the Branches of Diana Ross's Fabulous Family Tree

Meghan Markle in London For Engagement Nov 2018

Meghan Markle Is Spotted In London as Bets are Closed on a Royal Engagement

Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement have been rife over the last few months, but things went into overdrive this week when Meghan touched down in London. Meghan was spotted doing a spot of shopping in the capital, and it's rumored that she has left her Toronto home and is starting the process of moving all her belongings to the UK, to start her new life with Harry.

Adding fuel to the fire, bookmaker William Hill has now closed bets on a 2017 engagement announcement. There has long been speculation that they're already engaged. William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said, "Even at a very short price we were taking some serious money and chose to close the betting . . . We believe the happy couple are already engaged and possibly have been for some time."

Speculation has been elevated even more after some unconfirmed sources reported that a big staff meeting was called at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning. The last time we heard of a staff meeting of this kind taking place at the palace, it was announced that the Duke of Edinburgh was stepping down from official royal duties.

As we wait to see if any of today's rumors have any truth to them, take a look back at everything we know about Harry and Meghan's royal relationship so far.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
The RoyalsMeghan MarklePrince HarryEngagement
The Royals
The Gifts Prince Harry Has Given Meghan Markle Will Make You Green With Envy
by Stacey Nguyen
Current Members of the British Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II
Your Guide to Every Single Member of the British Royal Family
by Johnni Macke
Who Are Meghan Markle's Friends?
The Royals
Meghan Markle's Squad of BFFs Is Packed With Powerful and Strong Women
by Marcia Moody
Queen Letizia and King Felipe Pictures
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Royal Family Accomplishments 2017
The Royals
Here Come William, Kate, and Harry! How the Young Royals Have Stepped Up in 2017
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds