Meghan Markle Made Sure to Pack This Affordable Pair of Jeans With Her to London
Meghan Markle Made Sure to Pack This Affordable Pair of Jeans With Her to London

To add more fuel to the rumors that Meghan Markle's moving in with Prince Harry, she was spotted holiday shopping in London on Nov. 21. The star attempted to stay incognito with a pair of sunglasses, but we totally noticed her casual Fall outfit. Meghan wore a gray leather jacket, wrapping herself in a Sentaler scarf Angelina Jolie-style. For extra warmth, she layered a black sweater underneath and wore a pair of frayed jeans from Mother Denim.

The actress looked quite cozy bundled up as she shopped. Meghan has risen in the ranks as a style star to watch thanks to her affordable ensembles. She also has the same taste in designers as Kate Middleton, which doesn't hurt. If Meghan does move to Kensington Palace, however, we have a feeling her style won't ever be the same. Read on to see her outfit, then shop her exact pieces, plus similar selections.

Sentaler Baby Alpaca Classic Wrap Scarf
$320
from sentaler.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom
Women's Oversize Cashmere Wrap
$299 $224.25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Scarves & Wraps
Asos
Oversized Square Geo Herringbone Check Scarf
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Scarves & Wraps
Acne Studios
Grey Canada Wide Scarf
$180
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Scarves & Wraps
Mother
Hustler Ankle Fray - Not Guilty
$198
from MOTHER Denim
Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim
Charlotte Russe
Plus Size Cello Released Hem Straight Leg Jeans
$38.99 $25
from Charlotte Russe
Buy Now See more Charlotte Russe Plus Jeans
Madewell
Frayed High-rise Skinny Jeans - Gray
$130 $91
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Madewell Skinny Denim
Old Navy
Black Flare Ankle Mid-Rise Jeans for Women
$34.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Petite Jeans
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
