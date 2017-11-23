Meghan Markle Made Sure to Pack This Affordable Pair of Jeans With Her to London

To add more fuel to the rumors that Meghan Markle's moving in with Prince Harry, she was spotted holiday shopping in London on Nov. 21. The star attempted to stay incognito with a pair of sunglasses, but we totally noticed her casual Fall outfit. Meghan wore a gray leather jacket, wrapping herself in a Sentaler scarf Angelina Jolie-style. For extra warmth, she layered a black sweater underneath and wore a pair of frayed jeans from Mother Denim.

The actress looked quite cozy bundled up as she shopped. Meghan has risen in the ranks as a style star to watch thanks to her affordable ensembles. She also has the same taste in designers as Kate Middleton, which doesn't hurt. If Meghan does move to Kensington Palace, however, we have a feeling her style won't ever be the same. Read on to see her outfit, then shop her exact pieces, plus similar selections.