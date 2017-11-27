 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
So, Will We Be Able to Call Meghan Markle "Princess Meghan" or What?
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
The Royals
Anatomy of a Royal Engagement: Behind the Scenes of Harry and Meghan's Big News

Will Meghan Markle Be a Princess?

So, Will We Be Able to Call Meghan Markle "Princess Meghan" or What?

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, it seems like all we have are questions for what's next. When will the wedding be? What will it be like?! And beyond the wedding, we crazed royal fans need to know one thing: will she be "Princess Meghan"?

Related
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement

Technically: no. Meghan's official title will be Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales, taking on Harry's current title. It's also entirely likely that she'll be a duchess, if the queen grants Prince Harry a peerage when he gets married, in which case, Meghan's title would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex.

Related
Is Kate a Princess? A Guide to British Royal Titles

Remember, Kate Middleton also isn't Princess Kate (though it was in Diana's title); she's a duchess. Basically, Meghan will be a princess, she just won't be Princess Meghan. Is that going to stop the world (or you) from calling her Princess Meghan? Probably not.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan Markle
The Royals
2017: The Year We Got a Closer Look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Whirlwind Romance
by Monica Sisavat
What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be Like?
The Royals
What We Will — and Won't — See at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding
by Marcia Moody
Meghan Markle's Line the Label White Trench Coat
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Sophisticated Engagement Outfit Is Definitely Royal Approved
by Marina Liao
Meghan Markle Food Photos
Meghan Markle
35 Times Meghan Markle Proved She's a Serious Foodie
by Erin Cullum
Patrick J. Adams Tweet About Meghan Markle's Engagement
Celebrity Engagements
Meghan Markle's Suits Costar Had the Best Joke About Her Engagement to Prince Harry
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds