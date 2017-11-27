So, Will We Be Able to Call Meghan Markle "Princess Meghan" or What?

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, it seems like all we have are questions for what's next. When will the wedding be? What will it be like?! And beyond the wedding, we crazed royal fans need to know one thing: will she be "Princess Meghan"?



Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement Related

Technically: no. Meghan's official title will be Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales, taking on Harry's current title. It's also entirely likely that she'll be a duchess, if the queen grants Prince Harry a peerage when he gets married, in which case, Meghan's title would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex.

Remember, Kate Middleton also isn't Princess Kate (though it was in Diana's title); she's a duchess. Basically, Meghan will be a princess, she just won't be Princess Meghan. Is that going to stop the world (or you) from calling her Princess Meghan? Probably not.