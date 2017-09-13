 Skip Nav
Beyoncé Knowles
These Sexy Pictures of Beyoncé Will Keep You Up All Night
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honor of His Birthday
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance

Meghan Markle's Royal Title If She Marries Prince Harry

If Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry, This Would Be Her Royal Title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for over a year now, and engagement rumors have been surrounding the pair over the last couple of months. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Meghan recently opened up about her simple relationship with Harry in Vanity Fair's October issue, saying, "We're two people who are really happy and in love." Still, we can't help but wonder what Meghan's royal title would be if she and Harry decide to tie the knot . . . and if the queen gives her consent. Would she be the Duchess of Wales, similar to Kate Middleton? Or would she be Princess Meghan Markle?

Related
Is Kate a Princess? A Guide to British Royal Titles

According to royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber, Meghan would receive the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. But if Queen Elizabeth II decides to change Harry's title from His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales to Duke of Sussex, similar to what she did for Prince William when he got married, Meghan would then be called The Duchess of Sussex. Looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle
by Quinn Keaney
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Peter and Mariska's Family Halloween Costumes Are as Sweet as a Candy Apple
by Kelsie Gibson
JFK and Jackie Kennedy Pictures
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Prince George's School Lunches
Prince George
Prince George's School Lunch Menu Is Fancier Than a 5-Star Restaurant
by Perri Konecky
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Cartier Watches
The Royals
The Touching Cartier Connection Between Princess Diana, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds