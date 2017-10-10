 Skip Nav
The Royals
If We Were Joe Biden, We'd Be a Little Jealous of Barack Obama and Prince Harry's Friendship
Colin Firth
That's Amore! 20 Sweet Pictures of Colin Firth and His Wife, Livia
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Video

Miley Cyrus Singing "Party in the U.S.A." During Carpool Karaoke Will Give You Patriotic Chills

Miley Cyrus has had a busy few weeks following the release of her new album Younger Now, but we're very thankful she squeezed in time to drive around town with James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke. The singer, who just finished a week-long residency at The Tonight Show, where she paid tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims and won a lip-sync battle against Jimmy Fallon, helped James get to work this week while belting out some of her greatest hits. The full segment airs tonight during The Late Late Show, but the preview of them singing Miley's catchy as hell song, "Party in the U.S.A.," will make you feel happy all day.

Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsJames CordenMiley CyrusMusic
Music
by Quinn Keaney
All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Videos
James Corden
Watch All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Sessions
by Ryan Roschke
Jason Aldean Covers Tom Petty on SNL
Jason Aldean
by Quinn Keaney
How Music Affects People
Wellness
by Kate Harveston
Miley Cyrus's Barn
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus's Mom Designed Her a Superstylish Barn For When She Visits Home
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds