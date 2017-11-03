Millie Bobby Brown Revealed Her Over-the-Top Kardashian Obsession, and the Family Freaked Out, Too

 Skip Nav
Millie Bobby Brown has been making the press rounds to promote season two of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things, but during a stop at the Tonight Show on Thursday, the 13-year-old actress revealed her over-the-top obsession with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling the family "so entertaining." She also enthused about them having "their own language" and walked Jimmy through some of the terms they use with one another.

Much to Millie's delight, a few members of the famous family responded in kind. After the interview, Kris Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian all tweeted out messages of gratitude and let Millie know how much they love watching her show, too. See the sweet interactions below, then check out Millie's Stranger Things costars facing off in an epic dance battle.

