Millie Bobby Brown Revealed Her Over-the-Top Kardashian Obsession, and the Family Freaked Out, Too

Millie Bobby Brown has been making the press rounds to promote season two of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things, but during a stop at the Tonight Show on Thursday, the 13-year-old actress revealed her over-the-top obsession with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling the family "so entertaining." She also enthused about them having "their own language" and walked Jimmy through some of the terms they use with one another.

Much to Millie's delight, a few members of the famous family responded in kind. After the interview, Kris Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian all tweeted out messages of gratitude and let Millie know how much they love watching her show, too. See the sweet interactions below, then check out Millie's Stranger Things costars facing off in an epic dance battle.

I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr pic.twitter.com/cYmw9ZMs3T — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 2, 2017

Glad you liked the show! But whilst filming #STS2 #KUWTK is alllll I would watch. It's eleven's favorite ❤️ https://t.co/9luf6FjI2F — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017

It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE pic.twitter.com/to97oKOODR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

Omg... I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys ❤️ https://t.co/dRc40VxXPM — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) November 2, 2017