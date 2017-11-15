Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Miranda Kerr Pregnant With Second Child
Miranda Kerr is going to be a mom again! The model, who shares 6-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Orlando Bloom, is currently expecting her first child with Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel. "Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family," a spokesperson said in a statement. The couple first announced their engagement in July 2016 with a Bitmoji version of the proposal on Instagram and officially tied the knot during a luxurious backyard wedding in May. Congrats to the happy pair!
Image Source: Getty / Tommaso Boddi