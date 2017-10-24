 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Jared Leto
Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year

Is NSYNC Performing With Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl

Will *NSYNC Perform With Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl? Let's Investigate

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

It didn't take long after Justin Timberlake was announced as next year's Super Bowl performer for fans to start speculating about whether *NSYNC might join him on stage. The boy band's official Twitter handle congratulated JT on the news, and the replies are filled with fans wondering whether JC, Joey, Chris, and Lance will be part of the performance. After all, Justin's first time on the Super Bowl stage came during his *NSYNC days, when the group performed alongside Aerosmith, Nelly, and JT's then-girlfriend Britney Spears in 2001. And who could forget the epic Destiny's Child reunion during Beyoncé's big Super Bowl halftime show?

*NSYNC's last reunion took place at the 2013 MTV VMAs when Justin received the Video Vanguard Award. The boy band's appearance felt particularly suited to the occasion since JT's music career kicked off with the group and because *NSYNC had so many memorable music videos. As for the Super Bowl, while it's possible that Justin may want to include the rest of the group for nostalgia's sake, it doesn't look like that's in the cards. Soon after the Super Bowl news came out, a fan tweeted to Joey Fatone asking whether he'd be making an appearance, and he replied, "Aaaaa no." Then again, Joey told TMZ that it's a matter of circumstances, saying, "If it's right, then we do it." What do you think: will *NSYNC pop up at the 2018 Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake?

Image Source: Getty / Larry Marano

Join the conversation
Super BowlNSyncJustin Timberlake
Digital Life
This Minneapolis Newspaper's Epic Troll Will Make Feminists Everywhere Cheer
by Chelsea Hassler
Wonder Wheel Trailer
Movie Trailers
Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Get Caught Up in Dark Drama in the Utterly Confusing Wonder Wheel Trailer
by Kelsie Gibson
Jessica Biel Instagram Video With Justin Timberlake
Celebrity Couples
Give Yourself a Gift Today, and Watch This Video of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
by Caitlin Hacker
Pictures of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Together
Celebrity Couples
59 Photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Love Through the Years
by Lauren Turner
Backstreet Boys Bring Joey Fatone on Stage in Las Vegas 2017
Nostalgia
The Backstreet Boys Bring *NSYNC's Joey Fatone on Stage During Their Vegas Show
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds