There's Nothing Strange About Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Christmas Party Outing

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton may be the couple we never saw coming but we simply can't get enough of seeing the pair out and about, particularly when they're in London looking superstylish. The on-and-off screen duo were recently spotted at the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas Party partying alongside the likes of Rita Ora and Suki Waterhouse. Natalie sported polka dots under a purple trench on the night, while Charlie matched host Cara, dressed in tartan.

The Stranger Things stars have recently spent lots of time in London, even double dating with Maisie Williams and her boyfriend. But now that we know Charlie is actually British, it makes sense that the pair are spending more time in the city. Seriously, how is his American accent that convincing? Keep reading for more snaps of the couple at the fashionable event.