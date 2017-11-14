 Skip Nav
A New Line of *NSYNC Merchandise Is Coming, So Bye, Bye, Bye to Your Bank Account

*NSYNC fans, you better start managing your budget right now because the boy band will be releasing a new line of merchandise next year. Repeat: new *NSYNC merchandise will arrive in the year 2018 because you know what? We are truly blessed. As Billboard reports, *NSYNC teamed up with licensing company Epic Rights for a new line of apparel, accessories, gifts, and collectibles. Even better: fans can look forward to "'90s-inspired fashion apparel and accessories" along with electronics, home decor, games, and more. The collaboration is in part a celebration of *NSYNC's 20th anniversary, and in 2018 the group will also be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Time to listen to the group's songs on repeat and relive the *NSYNC moments we'll never forget.

Image Source: Getty/Steve Granitz/WireImage
NostalgiaChris KirkpatrickJC ChasezJoey FatoneNSyncLance BassJustin Timberlake
