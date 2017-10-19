The Way Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Look at Each Other Will Make Your Heart Sing

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always make us swoon with their sickeningly sweet appearances, and Wednesday night was no different. During the CMT Artists Of The Year awards in Nashville, the duo looked absolutely smitten as they walked the red carpet together. Aside from wrapping their arms around each other, they seemed to forget the cameras were there entirely as they put their heads close together and stared longingly into each others' eyes. Of course, this isn't the first time the two have pulled a stunt like this. Over the years, they have developed a signature couples pose: Keith whispering into Nicole's ear. Keep reading to see more from their sweet night out.