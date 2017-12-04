 Skip Nav
Nicole Richie Instagram Video With Dad Lionel and Mom Brenda

Nicole Richie Has No Shame Asking Her Parents What Every Child of Divorce Wants to Know

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Nicole Richie is a fashion designer, a wife to Joel Madden, and a mom to son Sparrow and daughter Harlow, but on top of it all, she's also a full-time stand-up comedian. On Monday, the 36-year-old proved that no one is safe from being the butt of her jokes when she posted a hilarious Instagram video of her and her parents, Lionel and Brenda Richie (who divorced in 1993), at the Kennedy Center Honors. "The last time I was on a trip with both of my parents, they were married & I was 9," she captioned it. "But we're back, & so far it's pretty chill." And that's not even the best part. In the clip, Nicole asks her parents if they're going to "hook up tonight," and honestly, Lionel's reaction has us cry-laughing.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesHumorLionel RichieNicole Richie
