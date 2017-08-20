Kit Harington Wants the GOT Cast to Get Matching Tattoos When the Show Ends

 Skip Nav
There are only eight episodes left in Game of Thrones ever, and Kit Harington is already brainstorming ways to commemorate the conclusion of the epic HBO show. During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime Lannister) revealed that his costar wants everyone in the cast to get matching tattoos. Even though he isn't too keen on the idea, he said he could be persuaded depending on the design. So what exactly qualifies as a great tattoo? While host James Corden suggested they all get dragons on their backs, Lin-Manuel Miranda joked that Nikolaj should get his onscreen sister Cersei's name with a heart (ew). Guess we'll just have to wait and see if he actually gives in.

