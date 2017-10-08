Here's Why You Recognize Luke From The Handmaid's Tale

If you watched The Handmaid's Tale, you probably found yourself falling for Luke, Offred's husband. You probably also found yourself thinking, "Where have I see that guy before?" The answer, if you grew up watching UK TV, is everywhere. As well as making some seriously impressive stage appearances, RADA-trained O-T Fagbenle has been on and off of our TV screens for over a decade, and you may have seen him in anything from As If to Doctor Who. He starred in teen comedy Grown Ups with Sheridan Smith, appeared in the BBC's fashion drama Material Girl, and played the tough guy in The Interceptor. More recently, he had a role in the San Francisco-set Looking, and the adaptation of Zadie Smith's novel NW.

The Handmaid's Tale has seen his star rise even further (you couldn't have failed to notice him smouldering on the Emmy's red carpet recently), but he's not resting on his laurels. He's working on his own projects as a writer and director, with a comedy series called Maxxx in the works. Season two of The Handmaid's Tale is also coming, and we hope to see more of Luke then, but in the meantime, here's a look back at some of O-T's red carpet appearances. May there be many more to come!