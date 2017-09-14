Patrick Starrr on Men in Makeup: "It's a New Form of Masculinity"

Patrick Starrr started his career behind the counter, where he was told to remove the glamorous makeup he sported for an event. Now, Patrick has captivated his viewers by showing off the power of a makeup transformation and has worked his magic on people like Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian. Patrick talks about what makeup means to him, how he's seen the makeup landscape change through social media (especially for men), and how he found confidence in his body.