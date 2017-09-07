 Skip Nav
23 Beautiful Photos Bindi Irwin Has Shared of Her Late Father, Steve

It's been 11 years since wildlife expert Steve Irwin tragically died, but his daughter, Bindi, is carrying on his legacy. On Instagram, she has posted several messages about losing her dad and even shared the last photo she ever took with him, and that's not where the love ends. When she was on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, Bindi had the audience constantly transfixed, especially when she paid tribute to Steve with one of the most moving dances in the show's history. It goes without saying that her vulnerability is ultimately why she eventually took home the trophy. Keep reading for all the pictures she's shared over the years, including the heartfelt captions that accompany them.

