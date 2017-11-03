 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Look Back on Carmen Electra's Bombshell Evolution

If you grew up anywhere near the '90s and 2000s, you likely remember Carmen Electra for heating up the screen on Baywatch and Singled Out and inspiring your love of low-rise jeans, crop tops, and trucker hats. She was an original member of the Pussycat Dolls dance troupe in LA and had roles in Good Burger, Starsky & Hutch, and the Scary Movie franchise. Carmen has clearly cemented her place in pop culture as one of the ultimate Hollywood bombshells (full disclosure: a POPSUGAR editor who may or may not be writing this may or may not still own her Aerobic Striptease workout DVDs from the early 2000s).

These days, Carmen looks just as hot in a swimsuit now as she did back in her lifeguard days, and she still remains one of the best parts of our MTV Spring break memories. In honor of Carmen's big milestone, we're taking a look back at her sexiest snaps from the '90s to now. Keep reading to see Carmen's evolution, and check out more celebrity eye candy here.

November 1996
September 1997
July 1997
May 1998
November 1999
April 2000
September 2000
January 2001
March 2001
August 2001
August 2001
May 2002
December 2002
December 2002
March 2003
August 2003
May 2004
June 2004
July 2004
August 2004
January 2005
June 2005
June 2005
August 2005
March 2006
September 2006
July 2007
October 2007
June 2008
December 2008
July 2009
16
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity EvolutionsEye CandyCarmen Electra
Las Vegas
Vegas, Baby! 15 Stars Who Tied the Knot in Sin City
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds