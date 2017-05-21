Pierce Brosnan Gives Himself the Best Birthday Gift by Making Out With His Wife in Hawaii

Pierce Brosnan really knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. The actor, who turned 64 on May 16, gave himself the best gift ever by relaxing in Hawaii with his wife, Keely Smith. The couple, who lives in Kauai at least part-time, looked relaxed as they soaked up the sun on the beach and took a stroll in the sand on Tuesday. At one point, Pierce planted an adorable kiss on Keely, who rocked a black bikini and a matching cover-up. The actor also rocked the hell out of a straw hat as they made their way back to their lounge chairs.

The tropical getaway further proves that they're one of our favorite longtime Hollywood couples. While Pierce and Keely have been together for 23 years (and married for 16), they still act like a couple of teenagers who snuck out of their parents' houses to make out. In April, they flirted up a storm on the red carpet at the premiere of Pierce's new show, The Son. Never change, guys.