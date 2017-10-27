Pitbull Gives a Powerful Speech at the Latin AMAs That Donald Trump Would Definitely Hate

At the Latin American Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night, Pitbull took home the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award, which is given to "a Latin artist that inspires all of humanity with his dedication to music, and who uses his fame and influence to help those in need." The 36-year-old artist used his time on stage to send a powerful message to everyone in the world, especially those dealing with natural disasters. "For the folks that are helpless right now, I want to motivate them and inspire them to stay strong, to rebuild even stronger," he said. Watch the whole thing, including his amazing statement about immigrants, in the video above.