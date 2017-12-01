 Skip Nav
The Pitch Perfect 3 Cast Pop Up at Their Premiere Looking, Well, Perfect

Pitch Perfect 3 doesn't hit theaters until Dec. 22, but that doesn't necessarily mean we have to wait until then to see the Bellas in action. On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Ruby Rose all attended the Australian premiere of the film looking aca-perfect! Ruby brought along her mom, Katia Langenheim, and girlfriend Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas, while Rebel showed off her golden sense of humor while posing for pictures.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Rebel spoke to Yahoo Be about the joys of working with her costars. "We couldn't be more different, us ten Bellas," she explained. "We're all from such diverse backgrounds and yet when we're together we're a team and everyone is so different looking and I think that's great. I think all of the girls — I'll take myself out — they're so beautiful and they're all so gorgeous. They have a light that shines through." If these photos still aren't enough to hold you over until the movie premieres, then this Pitch Perfect 3 riff-off should do the trick.

