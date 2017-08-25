 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Simple Reason Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring
The Royals
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
ashley graham
All the Times Ashley Graham Slipped Into a Bikini and Looked Out of This World

Prince Charles Comment After Prince Harry Was Born

Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart

Princess Diana was many things to many people, but above all else, she was an adoring and doting mother of two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. While much is known about Diana's special connection with her boys, there's one thing people may not know about Harry's birth in particular: Prince Charles "desperately" wanted a little girl, and Diana, knowing that she was carrying a baby boy, kept the secret from her husband throughout her entire pregnancy.

About a year after Prince William was born in June 1982, Diana was under pressure to produce a spare to the heir. In September 1983, Buckingham Palace announced that Diana was pregnant for a second time, but sadly, she suffered a miscarriage later that week while at the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Cut to early 1984, when Charles and Diana found out that they were expecting again. During her difficult pregnancy, Diana told friends, "I don't think I'm made for the production line, but it's all worth it in the end."

Related
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life

In September 1984, Diana gave birth to a baby boy, Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor, after nine hours of labor and zero drugs. In Andrew Morton's Diana: Her True Story, the princess revealed her husband's "dismay" after welcoming their second child: "Charles always wanted a girl," she said. "Harry was a boy. His first comment was, 'Oh God, it's a boy.' His second: 'And he's even got red hair.'" Charles discounted the comment as a joke, but Diana was extremely hurt and offended: not only had she just endured nine f*cking hours of natural birth, but her older sisters and younger brother, Earl Spencer, all happen to have red hair, a trait that runs in the Spencer family. What's worse, at Harry's christening in December, Charles reportedly told Diana's mother, "We were so disappointed — we thought it would be a girl."

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana went on to explain that she and Charles were "the closest we've ever, ever been and ever will be" in the weeks before Harry was born, adding, "Then, suddenly, as Harry was born, it just went bang, our marriage. The whole thing went down the drain." She went on to admit that "something inside me closed off," after Harry's birth — especially because Charles had picked up his longtime affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. "By then, I knew Charles had gone back to his lady," she said of the rekindled romance.

Related
Princess Diana's Most Precious Moments With Prince Harry

Harry's red hair led many to believe that his biological father was actually James Hewitt, an English Army captain who was hired to teach Diana, William, and Harry horseback riding. While Diana and James did carry on an affair in the late '80s, they didn't meet until two years after Harry's birth. And Charles's desire for a baby girl has held strong after all these years, as evidenced by his excitement over the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. "I was hoping for a granddaughter — someone to look after me when I am very old," he told reporters during a public engagement that year. "I am really rather thrilled."

Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince CharlesPrincess DianaPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
34 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
by Lauren Turner
Prince Harry GIFs
Prince Harry
by Monica Sisavat
The British Royal Family Breaking Protocol
The Royals
10 Times the British Royal Family Showed Us That Some Rules Are Meant to Be Broken
by Monica Sisavat
Photos of Prince Harry With Kids
Prince Harry
38 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids
by Marcia Moody
Do the Royals Have a Last Name?
The Royals
Does the Royal Family Have a Last Name?
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds