Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out For Their First Royal Engagement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out For Their First Royal Engagement

After announcing their engagement on Monday, Prince Harry and his new fiancée, Meghan Markle, wasted no time in getting to work. On Friday morning, they visited Nottingham, England, for their first official appearance together. Kensington Palace tweeted that Harry was "delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle," and she definitely got a warm welcome.

Despite freezing temperatures in the UK, crowds began gathering in the early hours, desperate to catch a glimpse of the happy couple. Harry and Meghan smiled and waved as they greeted the public outside the National Justice Museum, and Meghan gave us another glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring. The pair then began the short walk to Nottingham Contemporary, where a Terrence Higgins Trust World Aids Day charity fair is taking place. They happily chatted with everyone there, and Prince Harry was even gifted with a jersey.

Later today, they'll tour more parts of the city, including a trip to see schoolkids at the Nottingham Academy.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds