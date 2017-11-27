15 Truly Adorable Things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said During Their BBC Interview

Image Source: BBC

As the world struggles to contain its excitement over the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, the happy couple is busy celebrating the special milestone in their own way. After sharing the announcement via social media on Monday, they stepped out at Kensington Palace for a gorgeous photocall and were inundated with well-wishes from everyone from Prince William and Kate Middleton to Meghan's Suits costar Patrick J. Adams.

Like any average couple, they also sat down for an exceptionally cute interview with the BBC. While speaking to British news presenter Mishal Husain, Harry and Meghan discussed everything from how the proposal went down to what the queen's corgis think of the royal family's new addition. If you want to fall even more in love with them, read on, because their quotes are golden.

— Additional reporting by Gemma Cartwright

Harry

On their romantic-comedy-worthy meeting: "This beautiful woman just literally tripped and fell into my life."

"This beautiful woman just literally tripped and fell into my life." On how he wooed Meghan: "We had two dates in London last July, and it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars."

"We had two dates in London last July, and it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars." On why he doesn't see their short courtship as an issue: "The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly is confirmation to me that all the stars are aligned."

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly is confirmation to me that all the stars are aligned." On his reaction to the invasive tabloid coverage: "I tried to warn [Meghan] as much as possible, but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months that we had to ourselves, of what actually happened from then. So I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that."

"I tried to warn [Meghan] as much as possible, but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months that we had to ourselves, of what actually happened from then. So I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that." On introducing Meghan to his family: "It was exciting! I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn't tell anybody at all, and then William was longing to meet her, and so was Catherine. They're our neighbors, so we've managed to get that in quite a few times now . . . Catherine's been absolutely amazing, as has William, as well, you know, a fantastic support."

"It was exciting! I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn't tell anybody at all, and then William was longing to meet her, and so was Catherine. They're our neighbors, so we've managed to get that in quite a few times now . . . Catherine's been absolutely amazing, as has William, as well, you know, a fantastic support." On the corgis' reaction to her: "The corgis took to [her] straight away . . . I spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing!"

"The corgis took to [her] straight away . . . I spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing!" On what Princess Diana would think of Meghan: "They'd be thick as thieves, without question. And she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me."

"They'd be thick as thieves, without question. And she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me." On why his engagement is bittersweet: "It is days like today when I really miss having [my mom] around and being able to share the happy news. But with the ring and with everything else that's going on, I'm sure that she's with us. Jumping up and down somewhere else."

"It was just an amazing surprise" - Meghan Markle on the moment Prince Harry proposed to her https://t.co/y7nFVtBXak #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/b6cscRuBSF



— BBC Breaking News (BBCBreaking) November 27, 2017 — 🇬🇧♦️Mark Jury♦🇬🇧 (@markjurys) November 27, 2017

Meghan