Prince Harry Honors the London Bridge Attack Victims During First Visit to Singapore
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years
Celebrity Relationships
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About
Marilyn Monroe
Look Back at Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Glamour in These 19 Gorgeous Photos
Prince Harry Honors the London Bridge Attack Victims During First Visit to Singapore

After meeting with Barack Obama and the team who will represent the UK at the Invictus Games, Prince Harry touched down in Singapore on Sunday to kick off his two-day trip of the country. Upon his arrival, Harry stopped by the Jamiyah Education Centre, where he watched a martial arts match and looked in awe as the competitors took to the mat. He then took part in iftar (the breaking of the fast during Ramadan) by eating porridge and a dish of dates.

We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry

Harry also paid tribute to the victims of Saturday's London Bridge attack that left 7 people dead and 30 injured. "Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world," he said as the call to prayer was made by Islamic scholar Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail. This is Harry's first time in Singapore, and he is expected to attend an Action for Aids reception as well as take part in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup.

The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
