Barack Obama Reunites With Prince Harry, Offers His Condolences to the Manchester Victims

Barack Obama is on a roll! After playing a round of golf and doing some sightseeing in Italy with Michelle, Barack jetted off to London to meet with Prince Harry. On Saturday, the young royal hosted the former president at Kensington Palace, where they discussed a range of shared interests, including mental health, conservation, and support for veterans. Barack also offered his condolences and support to the victims of the horrific Manchester attack that left at least 22 people dead and at least 50 injured.

Barack addressed their reunion on Twitter shortly after, writing, "Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack." The last time these two got together was back in April when Barack and Michelle attended a private lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Fortunately, they didn't get caught in the rain this time around.

Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack. https://t.co/7azv4BV2Nt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2017