Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Prince Harry
Prince Harry's Speech About Princess Diana Will Remind You Why the World Loved Her So Much
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World

Prince William attended the New Zealand Commemoration for the Battle of Passchendaele on behalf of the queen in Belgium on Thursday. The royal received a traditional Maori greeting upon his arrival from former corporal Bill Henry "Willie" Apiata and paid a moving tribute to the New Zealand troops who fought in World War I.

"As we have heard, Oct. 12, 1917, was the darkest day in the military history of a proud and committed people," William said. "For New Zealanders, the loss of more than 840 men in just a few hours is seared into the national consciousness. All told, the Battle of Passchendaele would claim close to 2,000 lives — a devastating toll for a country with a population of just over a million. Half a world away, news of the losses was felt like a shockwave. Every death here left a shattered family there. Entire communities were robbed of their young people. No part of New Zealand was untouched by loss."

Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?

After delivering his speech, William laid a wreath at the New Zealand Memorial Wall to the Missing and unveiled a centenary plinth alongside Princess Astrid. Sadly, Kate Middleton didn't make an appearance, but she did join William and Prince Harry at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day earlier this week.

