 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline Proves That When You Know, You Know
Gift Guide
25 Gifts For Someone Who Keeps Up With the Kardashians (and Jenners, Too)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's

After officially announcing their engagement on Monday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a celebratory appearance at Kensington Palace. Harry and Meghan definitely had that newly engaged glow as they held hands and Meghan showed off her stunning engagement ring. In addition to their outing being extra adorable, it instantly reminded us of when Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out to celebrate their engagement at St. James's Palace back in November 2010.

While there were many similarities in the way both couples gazed lovingly into each other's eyes and held onto their other halves' arms, there were also a few differences. For starters, Meghan and Harry chose to have their engagement photocall outside at the Sunken Garden and Will and Kate had theirs inside at St. James's Palace. Kate also wore a blue wrap dress for the occasion, while Meghan opted for a white trench coat. And then there are the rings. Kate's engagement ring includes a 12-carat sapphire that once belonged to Princess Diana. Meghan's ring, on the other hand, features a center-stone diamond from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from Harry's personal collection, which was given to him by Diana. Keep reading to see Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall side by side with Will and Kate's.

Related
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have the Sweetest Reaction to Harry's Engagement
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
See Harry and Meghan's Royally Sweet Engagement Photos Side by Side With Will and Kate's
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleKate MiddletonPrince WilliamPrince Harry
The Royals
The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Meghan Markle?
Celebrity Facts
Who Is Meghan Markle? Get to Know Prince Harry's Fascinating Bride-to-Be
by Brittney Stephens
Kate Middleton's Pearl Necklace
The Royals
The Sweet Message Behind Kate Middleton's Blindingly Beautiful Choker Necklace
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Royal Engagement Pictures Over the Years
Kate Middleton
Whether Classic or Casual, Royal Engagement Portraits Are Always Dreamy
by Marcia Moody
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Quotes About Each Other
The Royals
Need a Pick-Me-Up? Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Cutest Quotes About Each Other
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds