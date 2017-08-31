 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
The 50 Most Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
Princess Diana's Most Precious Moments With Prince Harry

It's been almost 20 years since Princess Diana's tragic death, and we're honoring her memory by looking back at her sweetest mom moments. Even though she passed away in August 1997, her spirit lives on through her two sons. While Prince William is keeping royal parenting traditions alive with his own family, Prince Harry has carried on his mother's legacy through his various philanthropies. Over the years, the royal has gotten more comfortable talking about his late mother and, in turn, has given us a glimpse at their unbreakable bond. See some of their sweetest pictures together ahead.

Princess Diana beamed while holding a newborn Prince Harry outside St. Mary's Hospital in September 1984.
Prince Harry snuggled up to his mom during a holiday in Majorca, Spain, in August 1987.
In August 1988, Harry sat on his mother's lap during a photocall in Spain.
Diana carried Harry off the plane at Aberdeen Airport in September 1985.
Prince Harry kept close to his mom during the royal tour of Italy in May 1985.
Diana carried her son off a flight at Aberdeen Airport on New Year's Day in 1981.
Harry enjoyed some playtime in the garden of Highgrove House in July 1986.
Princess Diana walked with her sons in Windsor, England, in September 1995.
The two got a little silly during their holiday in Majorca, Spain, in August 1987.
The two shared a laugh during a carriage ride in Lech, Austria, in March 1993.
The two shared a sweet moment at Highgrove House in July 1986.
Little Harry playfully stuck out his tongue at Trooping the Colour in June 1988.
Prince Harry chatted with his mother during the V-J Day commemorations in August 1995.
Diana and her son enjoyed a water slide ride while visiting Thorpe Park in Chertsey in April 1992.
Diana gave her son a piggyback ride when they visited Highgrove House in July 1986.
