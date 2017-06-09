 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Internet Is Loving the Latest Controversy Between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
19 Couples Who Got Married After Having Kids, Because Traditions Are Made to Be Broken
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know

Reactions to Taylor Swift Putting Her Music Back on Spotify

The Internet Is Loving the Latest Controversy Between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Taylor Swift just pulled an interesting stunt with her music, and Twitter is having a field day. On Thursday, the singer's team announced the exciting news that she would be returning her entire music back catalog to streaming services, including Spotify, at midnight on June 9 as a personal "thank you" to her fans for helping her 2014 album 1989 sell over 10 million copies. While the whole thing seemed innocent on the surface, people couldn't help but notice the timing of her move was pretty suspect, considering it was the exact same time Katy Perry's Witness was set to drop. Petty? Maybe. But people are eating (or should we say sipping?) it up. See some of the best reactions to Taylor and Katy's ever-evolving feud below.

Most strutted straight to the Internet.

Some stated the facts.

Some were shook.

Some made jokes.

Some applauded Taylor's pettiness.

Some sipped the tea.

Some thought the whole thing was pointless.

While others suggested a popular alternative.

Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen / AMA2011
Join the conversation
Celebrity FeudsCelebrity TweetsKaty PerryTaylor Swift
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Katy Perry Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Katy Perry Tells the Whole Story Behind Her Taylor Swift Feud: "She Started It"
by Kelsie Gibson
Jimmy Kimmel Drawing on Matt Damon's Face Instagram Photo
Oscars
We Can No Longer Bear the Brutality of Jimmy Kimmel's Feud With Matt Damon
by Quinn Keaney
Is Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" About Taylor Swift?
Music
5 Signs Katy Perry's New Song "Swish Swish" Is All About Taylor Swift
by Ryan Roschke
Where Can You Get a Rum Dole Whip at Disney?
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds