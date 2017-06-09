The Internet Is Loving the Latest Controversy Between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Taylor Swift just pulled an interesting stunt with her music, and Twitter is having a field day. On Thursday, the singer's team announced the exciting news that she would be returning her entire music back catalog to streaming services, including Spotify, at midnight on June 9 as a personal "thank you" to her fans for helping her 2014 album 1989 sell over 10 million copies. While the whole thing seemed innocent on the surface, people couldn't help but notice the timing of her move was pretty suspect, considering it was the exact same time Katy Perry's Witness was set to drop. Petty? Maybe. But people are eating (or should we say sipping?) it up. See some of the best reactions to Taylor and Katy's ever-evolving feud below.

Most strutted straight to the Internet.

Katy Perry: new album out now!!!

Taylor Swift: *puts her entire catalogue back on streaming services* pic.twitter.com/MmnLGImiHJ — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) June 9, 2017

Some stated the facts.

In other news: Taylor Swift putting all her music back on Spotify on Katy Perry release day? SHAAAAAADE. — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) June 9, 2017

Some were shook.

taylor swift puts her discography back on spotify and discounts all her albums on katy perry's album release day pic.twitter.com/8io7TPjnni — judgmental gay 🦄 (@jdgmntlgay) June 9, 2017

Some made jokes.

Katy Perry: hey guys I'm releasing my alb-



Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/Ww2KLaRYpd — Diogo G. (@Diogo_A) June 9, 2017

Some applauded Taylor's pettiness.

Taylor Swift putting her music on Spotify the day Katy Perry released her new album is the level of petty I aim for in life — Lee Munro (@_leemunro) June 9, 2017

Some sipped the tea.

Katy Perry spent 4 years on her new album but got OVERSHADOWED BY ALL OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S OLD MUSIC BEING RE-RELEASED pic.twitter.com/5SGk0lk8HR — summer (@slaylorstan) June 9, 2017

Some thought the whole thing was pointless.

It's hard to pick sides in the Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud because they both don't have a point. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 9, 2017

While others suggested a popular alternative.

i'm NOT taking sides on this but i will say i'm FASCINATED by the timing!! my official stance on ~taylor vs katy~ is #BuyJoanneOniTunes ✨ https://t.co/gzsTGuWcJ7 — Tyler #ChosenFamily (@tyleroakley) June 9, 2017