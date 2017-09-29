Ricky Martin Talking About the Devastation in Puerto Rico Will Move You to Tears

Ricky Martin is doing everything he can to help the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The singer and actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where he opened up about how people can help the island. "I am from Puerto Rico, and right now Puerto Rico is suffering," he said. "As a Puerto Rican, as an American that I am, I am here to ask for your help."

Ricky, who also set up a You Caring crowdfunding project, revealed he was finally able to get in touch with his brother after five days. His father, however, who is sick, can't get out because the San Juan airport was destroyed by the hurricane. Ellen had a surprise of her own for Ricky when she revealed General Mills was donated $80,000 to help the effort. The look of excitement on his face is priceless. See for yourself in the video above.