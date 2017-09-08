Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognizable Now

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland

Lady Louise Windsor, or as you probably know her, the adorable bridesmaid who cozied up to Prince Harry at the royal wedding in 2011, is 13! That's right, the daughter of Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is a teen. Alongside fellow bridesmaids Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Grace Van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, and page boys Tom Pettifer and William-Lowther Pinkerton, Lady Louise was one of the stars of the big day but is almost unrecognizable today.

The granddaughter of the Queen and Prince Phillip was eighth in line of succession for British throne at the time of her birth, but is now 11th, to be made 12th once the new royal baby arrives. But she certainly isn't letting it bother her; this teen has a diary of carriage driving, Royal church services, and horse shows to keep her busy. Ready to feel old?

Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Flash forward to 2017, and this is what the almost-14-year-old looks like now.

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby

Here she is with her parents at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby

And here she alongside Kate, William, and company once again, except this time, looking a world away from her Royal wedding self!

Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

Where did the time go?

