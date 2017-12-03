 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Ryan Reynolds's Sweet Birthday Message to His Brother Will Make You Cry and LOL
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Shirtless
These 2017 Sexy Shirtless Pictures Will Have You Chugging Water Like You're in the Sahara
Best of 2017
All Hail the Hottest Female Selfies of 2017

Ryan Reynolds Wishes His Brother Jeff a Happy Birthday 2017

Ryan Reynolds's Sweet Birthday Message to His Brother Will Make You Cry and LOL

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Move over Hallmark, Ryan Reynolds is the new professional at writing birthday messages. On Friday, the Deadpool actor shared a throwback photo of his older brother Jeff, wishing him a happy birthday. "I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff," Ryan wrote underneath the adorable snap. "You were the first friend I ever had. If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it'd be me. But if I had time to save one more... and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I'd call the fire department. They're experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.🎂" If that weren't enough to make us all cry and laugh out loud, the sight of baby Ryan rocking his cute bowl cut should definitely do the trick.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesRyan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Who Has Ryan Reynolds Dated?
Celebrity Couples
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively
by Brittney Stephens
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC October 2017
Celebrity PDA
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
by Caitlin Gallagher
Ryan Reynolds's Funny Parenting Tweets
Parenting
Ryan Reynolds Is Still the Reigning Champion Among Dads on Twitter
by Kelsey Garcia
Ryan Reynolds Out in NYC Pictures November 2017
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Looks Devilishly Handsome After Destroying Wife Blake Lively on Instagram
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds