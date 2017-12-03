Ryan Reynolds's Sweet Birthday Message to His Brother Will Make You Cry and LOL

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Move over Hallmark, Ryan Reynolds is the new professional at writing birthday messages. On Friday, the Deadpool actor shared a throwback photo of his older brother Jeff, wishing him a happy birthday. "I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff," Ryan wrote underneath the adorable snap. "You were the first friend I ever had. If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it'd be me. But if I had time to save one more... and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I'd call the fire department. They're experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.🎂" If that weren't enough to make us all cry and laugh out loud, the sight of baby Ryan rocking his cute bowl cut should definitely do the trick.