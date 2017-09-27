Salma Hayek Is Asking Her Followers to Help Mexico After the Devastating Earthquake

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Salma Hayek announced that she's pledging $100,000 to UNICEF's relief efforts in Mexico after the country was devastated by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19 — exactly 32 years after another massive quake. The 51-year-old Mexican actress posted a very moving video on her Instagram, recounting her experience during the catastrophic 1985 earthquake, which killed at least 5,000 people.

"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," she said in the touching video. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it's horrific . . . I implore you, I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts, to your compassion to help. Anything that you can give will make a big difference."

Mexican authorities have already reported 333 deaths and the country's capital has been ridden with extreme damage, including collapsed buildings and road destruction. This quake followed an 8.1-magnitude quake on Sept. 7. Earlier this month, the country was hit by Hurricane Max. "The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need," Salma wrote in the CrowdRise page connected to her campaign to raise funds to help those affected. So far, over $669,000 has been raised.