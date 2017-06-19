 Skip Nav
Sam Claflin's Cutest Moments With His Wife, Laura Haddock
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance
Over 40 of William and Harry's Best Brotherly Moments
Sam Claflin's Cutest Moments With His Wife, Laura Haddock

Sam Claflin first took our breath away with his portrayal of Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise, but it's his sweet moments with his wife, Laura Haddock, that really gets our hearts beating faster. The couple, who welcomed their first child in December 2015, have shared some swoon-worthy moments over the years. Seriously, these two always look so in love whenever they hit the red carpet together. Take a look back at their sweetest snaps.

