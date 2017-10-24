 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order
Jared Leto
Proof That Jared Leto Has Had as Many Girlfriends as He Has Hairstyles

Sam Smith Getting Scared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Video

Sam Smith Almost Falls Out of His Chair After Getting Back-to-Back Scares on Ellen

Sam Smith may be too good at goodbyes, but he is not very good at surprises. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the singer had a serious conversation with the host about why he thinks his house is haunted. As he talked about how he's not frightened by the ghosts in his home, he got the ultimate scare from someone dressed up as — what else? — a ghost. And that's not even the best part. Less than 20 seconds later, he got spooked by another person hiding in the coffee table beside him. Looks like he really is afraid of ghosts, after all. See his hilarious reactions above!

Join the conversation
Sam SmithThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowHumorEllen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
The Artist Who Invented "Hair Nails" Answered All Your Burning Questions on Ellen
by Kristina Rodulfo
Elf on the Shelf Parody Memes
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Would Ellen DeGeneres Ever Have Trump on Her Show?
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Would Ellen DeGeneres Have Donald Trump on Her Show? Simply Put, Hell No
by Kelsey Garcia
Blake Lively Posts About Ryan Reynolds's Birthday
Celebrity Couples
Blake Lively Gets the Ultimate Revenge in a Hilarious Prank on Ryan Reynolds
by Ryan Roschke
Taking a Baby Trick-or-Treating
Humor
Can You Please Not Take Your Baby Trick-or-Treating?
by Rita Templeton
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds