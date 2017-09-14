Even Sam Smith Would Get Chills From This "Too Good at Goodbyes" Dance Routine

Kyle Hanagami has choreographed some of our favorite dance videos, but his latest might just be his best yet. Set to the sound of Sam Smith's emotional new single, "Too Good at Goodbyes", Kyle's students each take turns delivering a hauntingly beautiful dance routine which pairs perfectly with the heartbreaking lyrics. Watch the video above and be sure to stick around until the ending to see the last couple whose dance routine will send chills down your spine.