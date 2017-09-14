 Skip Nav
Tom Hardy
16 Pictures of Tom Hardy Smouldering in Black and White
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family

Sam Smith "Too Good at Goodbyes" Dance Video

Even Sam Smith Would Get Chills From This "Too Good at Goodbyes" Dance Routine

Kyle Hanagami has choreographed some of our favorite dance videos, but his latest might just be his best yet. Set to the sound of Sam Smith's emotional new single, "Too Good at Goodbyes", Kyle's students each take turns delivering a hauntingly beautiful dance routine which pairs perfectly with the heartbreaking lyrics. Watch the video above and be sure to stick around until the ending to see the last couple whose dance routine will send chills down your spine.
Join the conversation
Dance VideosSam Smith
Join The Conversation
Sam Smith
Sam Smith's Cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Might Make You Cry
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Has Sam Smith Dated?
Sam Smith
by Terry Carter
Sad Christmas Songs
Holiday Entertainment
16 Holiday Songs That Will Make You Cry Into Your Cocoa
by Maggie Pehanick
Sam Smith's "Too Good at Goodbyes" Song
Sam Smith
Get Ready to Sob Buckets Over Sam Smith's Gorgeous New Song
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds