Sarah Paulson's Drew Barrymore Impression Will Make You Spit Out Your Coffee
Sarah Paulson's list of achievements already runs long, but now she can add celebrity impersonator to her résumé. The American Horror Story actress showed off her skills during a round of "Wheel of Impressions" with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. While Sarah totally nailed her Kathleen Turner and Holly Hunter impressions, it was her Drew Barrymore one that really blew us away. Needless to say, Sarah could give Christina Aguilera a run for her money.