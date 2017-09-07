 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
The Real Reason Princess Diana Had a Public Funeral

Sarah Paulson's Celebrity Impressions on The Tonight Show

Sarah Paulson's Drew Barrymore Impression Will Make You Spit Out Your Coffee

Sarah Paulson's list of achievements already runs long, but now she can add celebrity impersonator to her résumé. The American Horror Story actress showed off her skills during a round of "Wheel of Impressions" with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. While Sarah totally nailed her Kathleen Turner and Holly Hunter impressions, it was her Drew Barrymore one that really blew us away. Needless to say, Sarah could give Christina Aguilera a run for her money.
