The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Are Expecting Their Second Child!

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are going to be parents again! On Friday, The Bachelor couple announced the exciting news with a video of their 16-month-old son, Samuel. "Hey Samuel, can you say baby?" Sean asked in the background before their little boy pointed to Catherine's growing belly. The pair first met and fell in love on season 17 of the reality series and got engaged during the season finale when Catherine accepted Sean's final rose. They tied the knot the following year during a televised wedding ceremony in January 2014 and have been giving us little glimpses of their love ever since. Congrats to the happy pair on their growing family!

