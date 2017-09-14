Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Consider Each Other More Than Friends — They're Sisters

Actress Francia Raisa gave her longtime friend Selena Gomez the greatest gift this Summer. The "Fetish" singer announced she recently received a kidney transplant due to complications with lupus, and it was Francia who donated the organ that allowed for the operation. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena said in an Instagram post where she explained why she took a bit of time off this Summer. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

To some, their friendship might be a surprise, but the truth is the two former Disney stars have been close for over a decade. "Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital. Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked," Francia told Latina magazine back in 2013 when she played Adrian on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Since then, she has been there for Selena's biggest moments, including the first night of her Revival world tour and her 21st birthday, and in return, Selena has been an attentive friend, even helping the Grown-ish actress through heartbreak.

