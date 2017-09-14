 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
17 Photos of Johnny Cash and June Carter That Prove Their Love Had Its Own Heartbeat
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Reveals She Had a Kidney Transplant
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Consider Each Other More Than Friends — They're Sisters

Actress Francia Raisa gave her longtime friend Selena Gomez the greatest gift this Summer. The "Fetish" singer announced she recently received a kidney transplant due to complications with lupus, and it was Francia who donated the organ that allowed for the operation. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Selena said in an Instagram post where she explained why she took a bit of time off this Summer. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

To some, their friendship might be a surprise, but the truth is the two former Disney stars have been close for over a decade. "Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital. Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked," Francia told Latina magazine back in 2013 when she played Adrian on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Since then, she has been there for Selena's biggest moments, including the first night of her Revival world tour and her 21st birthday, and in return, Selena has been an attentive friend, even helping the Grown-ish actress through heartbreak.

Related
9 People in Selena Gomez's Squad

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Francia RaisaLatina CelebrityCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsSelena Gomez
Join The Conversation
Selena Gomez
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Wearing a Swimsuit
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez Wearing Red Coach Varsity Jacket
Celebrity Style
No Matter Which Way You Look at It, Selena Gomez's Jacket Is Still Kickass
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Best Style 2017
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing the Most Amazing Outfits
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez Best Denim Looks
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds