Shakira Poking Fun at Trevor Noah's "Sexy Dance Face" Is Everything

If Carpool Karaoke: The Series hasn't caught your attention by now with its crazy and fun antics, we're not sure what it will take. The new Apple Music series already brought out the Stark sisters (Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner), Will Smith, and Miley Cyrus, but after seeing this latest snippet, we're the most pumped to see Shakira and The Daily Show's Trevor Noah ride around town together. In addition to Shakira showing Noah around her hometown of Barcelona, Spain, and belting out her hit "Hips Don't Lie," fans also completely ignore Noah to get close to the singer. Press play if you want to dance and laugh!
