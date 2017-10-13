Shannen Doherty's Breast Cancer Awareness Photo Further Proves What a Warrior She Is

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Shannen Doherty revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in August 2015, and she has been vocal about her battle ever since. On Thursday, Shannen — who is now in remission — shared an emotional throwback photo on Instagram of herself crying as she underwent chemotherapy, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

"This image is so personal to me. I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair," she wrote. "End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before. I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago. Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you've kicked it's [sic] ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live, live. #cancer #cancerslayer"

Shannen's post comes a little over two months after revealing she was back on set shooting Heathers, which is a reboot of the 1998 film she originally starred in.