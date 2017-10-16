It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are pretty darn adorable together. Ever since the DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones actress started dating in November, they have shown off their sweet bond on various occasions. Not to mention, they love to have fun with the cameras. While the fashionable couple has yet to make their red carpet debut, they are making their relationship official in a different way: they're engaged! In honor of their upcoming nuptials, take a look back at some of their goofiest and sweetest moments together below.