 Skip Nav
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are pretty darn adorable together. Ever since the DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones actress started dating in November, they have shown off their sweet bond on various occasions. Not to mention, they love to have fun with the cameras. While the fashionable couple has yet to make their red carpet debut, they are making their relationship official in a different way: they're engaged! In honor of their upcoming nuptials, take a look back at some of their goofiest and sweetest moments together below.

Related
Look Back at All the Jonas Brothers' Past Loves
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sophie TurnerGame Of ThronesCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesJoe Jonas
Celebrity PDA
44 Photos of Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Moments as America's Former First Couple
by Brittney Stephens
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Pictures Together
Nostalgia
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years
by Celia Fernandez
Game of Thrones Costumes For Women
Game of Thrones
24 Game of Thrones Halloween Costume Options For Women
by Maggie Panos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Out in LA June 2017
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Goofballs at Heart, Drop Everything and Do Karate
by Kelsie Gibson
Kit Harington's Cutest Quotes About Rose Leslie
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds